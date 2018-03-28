Dog rescue hosts Easter fun show for family pets

Dog lovers from the area took their beloved pets along to Babbington Rescue in Awsworth for a fun dog show with a twist.

They competed in classes including the waggiest tail, best Easter bunny, best fancy dress, handsomest dog and best rescue dog.

Tony Sanderson, centre manager, said: “It’s something we do every year to celebrate being able to take dogs out again.

“Although the weather has been unsettled lately, we had very decent weather on the day so it went very well.

“We had a really good attendance, a lot better than last year, which I think is due to the weather.”

The event raised almost £600, which will go to the rescue centre, mainly funding vet bills.

Mr Sanderson said: “People pay to enter, we had a tombola, a big raffle, and some people made cakes to sell.

“We also sold extra stuff in the shop with having everyone here.”

Altogether 45 dogs competed in the classes.

On June 30, Babbington Rescue Centre will host its annual summer dog show, which usually attracts about 150 dogs.

There will be stalls and a bouncy castle.