Don't fall foul of new passport rules for travelling to EU

I renewed my passport two years ago, will I have to apply for another replacement when we eventually leave the European Union

A. This is a popular question where Brexit is concerned.

All you need to know about passports and Brexit

The answer is that there's no need to do anything until your current passport is ready for renewal. British passports will change after we leave the EU, with blue and gold passports making a return from October 2019, but you'll still be able to travel on your old burgundy passport until it runs out.

You will need to have at least six months left on your passport to travel to an EU country although this won't apply to you for some time. If you renewed your passport before it expired, then any extra months won't count either. In other words, your passport should not be any older than nine years and six months when you travel. This is only applicable if we leave with no deal. If we leave with a deal, then current travel rules will still apply, at least during the transition period.