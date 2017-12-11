Drink driver borrowed car after losing wallet on Mansfield night-out

A Church Warsop man who was stranded in Mansfield after losing his wallet on a drunken night out, borrowed a car to get home and argued with police when he was stopped, a court heard.

Samuel Billyeald was stopped in his pal’s BMW, on Albert Street, at 1.15am, on November 25, because he was driving without any lights.

“He was arrested because there was no attempt to provide a specimen,” said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

“One minute he was compliant and the next he refused to cooperate. He was being difficult and had to be restrained.”

Billyeald, 22, of Laurel Avenue, admitted driving without insurance, or a licence, and failing to cooperate with a preliminary test or to provide a specimen for analysis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: “This is totally out of character. He went out socialising in Mansfield town centre. He had consumed too much alcohol to drive.

“He lost his wallet and house keys and had no way to find his way home. Regretably, he decided to borrow a friend’s car. He did think about walking but it was very cold.

“He panicked when the police pulled him over and that’s why he refused to give a breath sample. He was clearly affected by the alcohol. He is very remorseful and ashamed.”

Ms Edwards said Billyeald has “quite severe mental health issues.”

He has one previous conviction for threatening behaviour, from April this year, which puts him in breach of a suspended sentence, the court heard.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said: “He knew that the offence would put him in breach of a suspended sentence order. He chose to make a foolish mistake.”

She said he claimed to be a social drinker, but acknowledged that both offences were committed when he was drunk.

Billyeald was given a 12 month community order, with a two month curfew, from 7pm to 7am, and the operational period of his suspended sentence was extended by two months.

He was banned from driving for 12 months. He must pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.