Drunk moped rider shouted abuse at cops after Hucknall crash

A boozed-up moped rider shouted abuse at police after he came off the bike and injured his head in Hucknall, a court heard.

When Damien Hudson was asked if he was OK by an officer on Barbara Square, a few minutes before midnight on October 13, he said: “F*** off - what’s it to you?”

And when a member of the public told the officer the accident had just happened on Annesley Road, he shouted: “You’re not grassing me up for driving.”

He threw his moped key into the road and tried to stagger off, but was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“F*** off or I’ll smash your face in,” he warned the officer, and was handcuffed.

He continued to shout, swear and threaten officers as he was put into a cage in the back of a police van, where he banged his head against the cage door.

This behaviour continued until they reached the QMC hospital, in Nottingham, where he was taken for treatment, said Mr Carr.

“The defendant was told to be quiet because there were seriously ill people around, but he took no notice.”

He failed to cooperate with the taking of a blood sample, and officers found a small amount of cannabis on him.

Hudson, 33, formerly of Sherwood Street, Kirkby, now of no fixed abode, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, using threatening or abusive words, and possession of a Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He last appeared in court for possession of cannabis in September 2016, and received a 12 month conditional discharge.

Chris Perry, mitigating, conceded that this was Hudson’s second drink driving offence in ten years.

He said Hudson has a learning disability, and the last six months had been “difficult and destabilising” as he had lost his flat in Kirkby and had been sleeping at the homes of family and friends.

Mr Perry said Hudson’s drinking and drug misuse had been getting worse, and he required professional help.

He was banned from driving for three years, and given a 12 month community order, with 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He must pay an £85 government surcharge, but no costs were awarded.