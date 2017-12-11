Drunk Worksop dad crashed car into ex’s garden wall

A drunk Worksop dad who crashed into his ex-partner’s garden wall after boozing with mates has been banned, a court heard.

Paul Madden embedded his silver Peugeot 307 into a garden wall on Ramsden Avenue, in Langold, at 6.40am, on November 11, and was spotted by his former partner, said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

In police interview, he said he had been drinking with friends in Doncaster and was giving one of them a lift home. On a scale of one to ten of drunkness, he was eight or nine, the court heard.

A test revealed he had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

And on June 18, at 9.45pm, Madden was seen driving away in a blue Peugeot 207, after hitting a parked car on White Avenue, Langold, by a witness who had known him since they were young.

He told police he didn’t stop to exchange details because he didn’t have insurance.

Madden, 23, of The Croft, admitted driving with excess alcohol, two counts each of driving without insurance or a licence, as well as failing to stop after an accident, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for driving with no insurance from 2011.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Madden became the full-time carer for his six-year-old daughter in September, and claims Job Seeker’s Allowance, while looking for part-time work.

Probation officer Greta Percival said he had split from his partner of 12 months and was feeling upset, after the crash of November 11.

“Whenever he has his daughter he doesn’t drink and when he doesn’t have her, he goes out with friends,” she said.

Madden was given a 12 month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 26 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which wil reduce his disqualification by 198 days if completed by May 2019.

He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.