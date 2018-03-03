East Midland Trains to run as usual

Trains are set to run as usual after snow caused disruptions in travel.

East Midland Trains are intending to run services tomorrow (Sunday, March 4) as usual.

A spokesman from East Midlands Trains said: "We plan to run our full advertised timetable across all our routes on Sunday, March 4.

"Our trains between Sheffield, Nottingham, Derby and London St Pancras will run as previously advertised with some trains diverted via Syston and Kettering and not calling at Market Harborough due to pre-planned engineering work.

"Customers are advised to check our website before travelling for the latest update due to the ever changing weather conditions."