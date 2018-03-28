Easter play for children

Pupils at the Priory Roman Catholic School in Eastwood staged a traditional play for Easter.

The school does a production on the story of Jesus every year, and this year it is called ‘Good News’.

The play tells the story of how Jesus was crucified on Good Friday, and was resurrected from the dead two days later on Sunday.

Year four teacher Beth Williams said: “It’s been brilliant.

“The kids have loved it and have learnt their lines really well, and we’ve had microphones for the first time this year too.”