Eastwood and Kimberley drivers warned of delays after vehicle fire on M1

Highways England says the incident, on the the M1 southbound between junctions J26 and J25 has closed two lanes of the motorway

They said: “There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.

"The event is expected to clear between 07:30 and 07:45.

There are delays of 40 minutes. Image: Highways England

“Return To Normal Normal traffic conditions are expected between 08:30 and 08:45.”