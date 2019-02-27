Eastwood crime report for the past week

Crime reported in Eastwood for the week up to Saturday February 23.

Nuthall West -

Theft From Motor Vehicle - 1

Watnall Road 23/02/2019 -

Caller reported that sometime between 2100 hours on the 22/02/2019 and 1125 hours their white panel van had been entered. The van had been left parked secure outside of the address on the road close to the junction with Albert Avenue. There were no signs of any forced entry being made and an Arbtech works coat was removed and stolen.

Nuthall West -

Burglary Dwelling - 1

Philip Avenue 21/02/2019 -

Caller reported that their property had been broken into with the rear window broken near to the toilet. The neighbour reported this incident at 1614 hours. Items stolen from the shed included an electric jet washer, three wired and wireless drill box sets and a large red tool box. Caller saw four youths run off from this property at 1604 hours.

Another neighbour on Philip Avenue reported the same.

A report came in from Spencer Drive that the caller sighted two males running through the garden.

A short time later three males were detained and arrested by officers on open farm land off New Farm Lane and Low Wood Road.

A theft from motor vehicle has occurred In Kimberley please ensure your vehicle is secure.

Between 1200 and 1400 hours on Sunday 17/02/2019 a vehicle on Cliff Boulevard was broken into

A phone and driving licence were taken from within.

Do you have CCTV that may have captured the incident?

If you have any information about this incident please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 762-20022019

In light of this incident we would like to offer the following crime prevention advice:

• Ensure your vehicle is locked and secure.

• Don’t leave valuables on show in your vehicle. That old coat on the back seat may be worthless, but a thief won’t know that or that the pockets are empty.

• Don’t leave your wallet or mobile phone in your car even if you’re just nipping somewhere for a few minutes. It only takes a thief seconds!

• Park your car in your garage or on your driveway if possible and try to park your vehicle in a well lit area.

• Don’t leave your keys in your vehicle when you are not in it.

• Activate your alarm and immobiliser if you have one.

• Make use of security devices such as steering locks and other devices.

For additional vehicle security advice please refer to our Securing your vehicle guide. Further crime prevention guides can be found on our website https://goo.gl/zkN5dW

