Eastwood firm is named business of year in East Midlands

An innovative and highly respected company in Eastwood has been named Nottinghamshire business of the year in the annual East Midlands Chamber awards.

Software company Microlise, which specialises in telematics and transport management, took the prestigious accolade ahead of a host of other businesses across the region.

It is seen as reward for the remarkable growth of the company, which has now spread its wings internationally and has offices too in India, where its staff has grown to more than 100, France, Australia, Scandinavia and the Middle East.

Jonathan Dolby, marketing director of Microlise, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win this award. It really is testament to the hard work everybody at Microlise has put in over the last few years and continues to put in every day.”

The company, whose chief executive officer is Nadeem Raza, has its UK headquarters at Farrington Way in and has generated hundreds of local jobs in recent years.

It is a pioneer of logistics and telematics technology and helps customers to save on fuel costs and maximise efficiency by developing software solutions to track vehicles and monitor vehicle usage. This, in turn, helps those customers to deliver their products on schedule.

Prrof of the success of the solutions is that Microlise now counts 13 of the UK’s largest 15 retailers among its customers.

The business of the year award is one of two major accolades celebrated by the company this year. In the summer, it was also presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the international category after doubling its net profits in export markets over the last three years.

The company was one of 12 to land an award at the East Midlands Chamber event, which celebrated the strength and success of businesses across Derbyshire and Leicestershire, as well as Nottinghamshire.

To qualify as contender for the supreme accolade of business of the year, Microlise had already won an excellence in international trade award at the same event.

Chamber president Rob Mayo said: “One of the primary objectives of my presidential year has been to encourage businesses to take advantages of the many opportunities for growth, both here in the UK and around the world.

“Winning awards is not a vainglorious pursuit. Taking part in the competition encourages an organisation such as Microlise to look closely at what they do best.

“All the finalists should shout about their success and proclaim to the world that their business is one of the best out there.”