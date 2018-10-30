Eastwood man reunited with poppy painting

The Eastwood Memory Cafe have reunited a piece of artwork with its creator with the help of a local company.

The Cafe hosted a Paint a Poppy Challenge in partnership with the Royal British Legion where guests were encouraged to paint or draw poppies. These will then be sent to The Society for All Artists (SAA) office in Newark to form part of a larger display to commemorate the end of The Great War.

Bill Unwin, a guest at the cafe became very attached to his artwork and became upset when it disappeared ready to be put on display.

Thankfully Judith Humphries, a member of staff at the Memory Cafe had electronically scanned all the poppies with help from her daughter Daisy and Linda Batchford. PDA Card and Craft in Langley Mill then stepped in and created a print of the poppy that Bill had painted as well as cards with the design on which they presented to his wife Margaret.

Margaret said: “Bill has always worked with his hands, he was a miner and then a joiner, I didn’t think he could still draw and paint, I was surprised that it was still there. Its lovely that we have these cards to send to friends”.

Bill and Margaret didn’t know that they were being presented with these gifts as the Memory Cafe wanted to keep it as a surprise. Margaret is looking forward to getting the painting home and putting it on display.

Mark Smith from the Royal British Legion said: “This is a really great community project that is part of out ‘Thank You’ Campaign. The poppies are going on display in Newark then they’ll be moving around the country before being sold off to support the Poppy Appeal”.