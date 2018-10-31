Eastwood's Poppy Appeal is launched

A flurry of poppies has made its way to Eastwood as the town gears up to make the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Paper poppies which raise money for the Royal British Legion are now available at shops and pubs in Eastwood and Greasley, including at Morrisons in Eastwood and Giltbrook’s Ikea.

Poppy Appeal organiser for Eastwood, Councillor Margaret Handley who represents Greasley on Broxtowe Borough Council, said they: “hope to raise as much money as possible during this 100th anniversary year”.

The two-week long appeal leading up to the Remembrance Day parades is extra special this year as it marks the centenary of the end of the First World War, on November 11, 1918.

Gloria De Piero, Eastwood MP, joined members of the Eastwood and District British Legion for the official launch.

Ms De Piero said: “The Poppy Appeal is always an important event but this year is more important than ever because it is 100 years since Armistice Day.

“I was pleased to help the British Legion launch their appeal and encourage everyone living in the area to donate to this wonderful cause and wear their poppies with pride.”

At the launch, on Saturday, October 27, there was a performance of the song ‘Poppies are Red’, which has been recorded by children from Springbank Primary School.

Copies of the song are available to buy on iTunes , Youtube and Google Play, with half of proceeds going to the Royal British Legion and half to Help for Heroes (see page 2).

The next event held to honour the centenary is a display made by local schoolchildren about the First World War .

It is open for public viewing at Greasley Sports and Community Centre on Saturday, November 3 at 10.30am.

A concert of commemoration will also take place at Greasley Sports and Community Centre on Saturday, November 10, at 5pm.

Entry is free and the concert will include children from Springbank singing, Brownies reading poems and children from Lawrence View Primary doing readings too.

Margaret said: “We would love to see lots of people there to join us and it should be a very moving concert.”

If you would like to join the Eastwood and District British Legion – which is open to everyone – they meet at 7pm every fourth Monday of each month at the Sun Inn, on Derby Road, Eastwood; or call the RBL on 0808 802 8080.