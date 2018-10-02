Eastwood shop burglaries 'could be linked' says police

Officers investigating two shop burglaries in Eastwood are "exploring the possibility" they may be linked and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Offenders broke into the Boots store in Nottingham Road at about 8.55pm Sunday, September 30 before stealing a quantity of cash.

At about 2.25am Monday, October 1 suspects broke into the Mark Jarvis bookmakers in Nottingham Road. Once inside they attacked gaming machines, tills and cabinets before stealing a quantity of cash from the till.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said:"Enquiries are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV footage."

Officers are urging anyone with any information about the burglaries to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident numbers 902 of 30 September for the Boots burglary or 36 of 1 October for the bookmakers burglary, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.