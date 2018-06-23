EasyJet cancels hundreds of flights

More than 200 EasyJet flights have been cancelled this weekend due to a French air traffic control strike.

Thousands of holidaymakers will be left disappointed as the budget airline has cancelled 208 flights this weekend, Saturday June 23 and Sunday, June 24 because of industrial action in France.

An EasyJet spokesman said: “Due to local air traffic control industrial action from 23 to 24 June affecting Marseille airspace EasyJet, like all airlines, has been required to cancel 100 flights on Saturday 23rd and 108 flights on Sunday 24th June which include flights to and from Marseille and some flights which pass through Marseille airspace which are unable to be rerouted.

“EasyJet will be doing everything possible to minimise the effects of the strike action for our customers and priority for cancellation has been given to those flights where passengers could find alternative options.”

This news comes just weeks after similar strike action in France and Italy led to the cancellation of 1,000 easyJet flights in May.

Customers are advised to check flights before they fly - click here to use the flight checker search facility.

A statement issued by EasyJet last night - June 21 - said: “We have been advised of a French air traffic control strike starting on Saturday 23 through to Sunday 24.

“Like all airlines, our flights to and from France, as well as those flying in French airspace, could be affected. Also flights that do not operate through France may still be affected as 65% of easyJet flights operate through French air space and may be delayed before arriving for your flight.

“We expect that there could possibly be delays due to the industrial action. Although this situation is outside of our control we would like to apologise to any affected passengers for the inconvenience caused.”

If a flight is cancelled customers will be contacted directly by email and text, using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.

For cancelled flights only, EasyJet is advising customers not to travel to the airport but to transfer their flights free of charge or take a refund.

If an overnight accommodation is required, affected passengers can book this on the day their flight was due to depart.