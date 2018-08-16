Nottinghamshire students reminded of options available after A-level results

Nottinghamshire students collecting their A-level results today are being reminded of the range of options available to them as they prepare for their next step.

Councillor Philip Owen, county council committee chairman for children and young people's services has congratulated all of the local students who have been receiving their results today.

He added: "Whilst many of our young people will be taking up well deserved places at universities and colleges, others will now be starting apprenticeships which offer work-based learning in partnership with educational providers and employers.

“The county council offers a range of exciting apprenticeship opportunities to develop your work and life skills. They focus on the development of transferable skills and earning while you learn in careers as diverse as digital marketing, finance, youth work, social care or as a teaching assistant.

"To those students who have perhaps not achieved what they had hoped for, I’d urge them not to feel despondent - there are still opportunities to select other courses at university or college. University isn’t for everyone – related costs may be one issue, and increasingly students are thinking long and hard about which route will get them where they want to go career-wise.

“Gap years are also an increasing possibility for some young people and provide a period of reflection for some students - these don’t necessarily have to be taken abroad; many local and national voluntary-aided organisations and charities offer high quality experiences.

"Today is also an opportunity to thank teachers who have provided the learning opportunities over many years to ensure that our young people can celebrate their achievements today. Nottinghamshire teachers have been ambitious in their aspirations for all children and I publicly acknowledge their commitment to Nottinghamshire students.”

If your exams results were higher or lower than expected and you wish to explore your options call the Exams Helpline: 0800 100 900 or visit nottscc.gov.uk/ucashelpline.

Other useful options available to students are:

Apprenticeships: www.gov.uk/topic/further-education-skills/apprenticeships

UCAS Clearing: www.ucas.com/results-clearing

Apprenticeships at the County Council: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships



National Apprenticeship Service: www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship (for Apprenticeships across Nottinghamshire)

Employee sponsored degrees: https://careerpilot.org.uk/information/working-and-learning/employer-sponsored-degrees; https://www.notgoingtouni.co.uk/sponsored-degrees-225

Degree apprenticeships: https://careerpilot.org.uk/information/apprenticeships/degree-apprenticeships; https://www.ucas.com/apprenticeships-in-the-uk

Internships and work placements: https://careerpilot.org.uk/information/your-choices-at-18/internships-and-work-placements

Gap year: https://careerpilot.org.uk/information/your-choices-at-18/gap-year

Traineeships and school leavers programme: www.ucas.com/alternatives/traineeships-and-school-leaver-programmes

Studying overseas: www.ucas.com/undergraduate/what-and-where-study/studying-overseas Erasmus+ https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/erasmus-plus/opportunities/individuals/students/studying-abroad_en



Help with job hunting:

National Careers Service: https://nationalcareersservice.direct.gov.uk/home

The governments Job Match service: www.gov.uk/jobsearch

Information about setting up your own business: www.gov.uk/set-up-business

UCAS exhibitions – offering career advice in the creative arts London and Manchester