Elf to appear in court after being charged in connection with multiple offences

Police have charged an elf with numerous offences, including the theft of a carrot, fly tipping, criminal damage of a mince pie, burglary and antisocial behaviour.

Elf, of an unknown age and no fixed address, was caught after allegedly causing antisocial behaviour in Nottinghamshire.

He was processed by Nottinghamshire Police’s prisoner handling team before being released on bail to appear at Elfingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (25 December).

Please share a thought for officers working over the Christmas period, keeping you safe.

If you see them around, make sure you stop and say hello, a little bit of Christmas cheer will mean a lot to them while they are away from their families.