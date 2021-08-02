Council apologises for further disruption to waste services in Broxtowe as 'pingdemic' rages on

Waste collection workers emptying bins.

The council said it is continuing to face challenges with refuse collections today (August 2) but is "doing its best to maintain the service”.

A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we won’t be able to collect glass today or fulfil any missed bins or undertake bin repairs until later in the week.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Staff have advised residents to put their bins out as usual but to check the council’s social media channels for updates if they are not emptied.

The disruption comes as figures reveal the number of people being told to self-isolate by Test and Trace across Nottinghamshire reached its highest level in six months at the end of July.

Council leader Milan Radulovic is calling for more support after a number of businesses across the borough have been forced to close due to isolating staff.

He said: “I have been made aware of many shops and businesses that have had to send home staff and close their doors due to positive tests and the requirements to isolate for 10 days.

"I fear that without additional support for these businesses many will be forced to cease trading.”

The council leader has called on MPs to lobby the government and request additional funding, in the form of Additional Restrictions Grant, to enable Broxtowe Borough Council to support local businesses.

Coun Radulovic said: “Businesses are attempting to recover, after a disastrous 18 months, and not having the financial support available for circumstances, such as forced closure, will make it all the more difficult for them to survive.