Fears after hotel’s green light

A 39-bedroom hotel behind a neighbourhood pub has been given the go-ahead in Nuthall – but nearby residents fear it will be a haven for crime.

Pub chain Marston’s wants to build a two-storey lodge-style’ hotel next to the Oldmoor Lodge pub, on Mornington Crescent.

The hotel would have car parking for residents, with meals being served at the existing pub, which will remain open.

Councillor Philip Owen, a member of Nuthall Parish, Broxtowe Borough and Nottinghamshire County councils councillor at Nuthall Parish Council, said he has received lots of complaints about the proposal from nearby residents.

Coun Owen, who sits on the borough council planning committee which approved the scheme, said: “People are worried about noise, traffic and anti-social behaviour.

“There will be increased traffic at all hours of the day and night in what is essentially a residential area.

“Secondly it’s an inappropriate place to have a hotel.

“The Assarts Farm estate was meant for facilities to cater for the estate.

“The pub was given permission to have a restaurant principally for the immediate locality, so this is quite contrary to what was originally envisaged for the area.

“A hotel would be better placed at the business park across the road.

“The third point to make is it will be a magnet for criminal activity.

There is a lot of it already with criminals coming over from the Broxtowe Country Park.

“Quite understandably the residents on the Assarts Farm estate are concerned.”

The site is located one-and-a-half miles from junction 26 of the M1 motorway, and is about 11,225 sq metres.

Marston’s had not responded to a request for a comment as your Advertiser went to press.