Find out where mobile speed cameras will be positioned across Nottinghamshire from Monday, December 10

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire for the coming week have been confirmed.
They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times from Monday, December 10 until Sunday, December 16.
New Mill Lane/ Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse
B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield
B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield
B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby
B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts
A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe
A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton
A616, Ompton
A617, Kirklington
Spital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford
A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)
A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham
A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham
B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham
Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham
A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling
Spring Lane, Lambley
A612 Burton Joyce, Notts
Clifton Road, Ruddington