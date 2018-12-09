Find out where mobile speed cameras will be positioned across Nottinghamshire from Monday, December 10

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire for the coming week have been confirmed.

They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times from Monday, December 10 until Sunday, December 16.

New Mill Lane/ Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse

B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield

B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield

B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby

B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts

A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe

A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton

A616, Ompton

A617, Kirklington

Spital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)

A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham

A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham

B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham

Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling

Spring Lane, Lambley

A612 Burton Joyce, Notts

Clifton Road, Ruddington