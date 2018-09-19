Fine for man who dragged girlfriend by her hair in Mansfield

A Nottingham man who dragged his partner across a Mansfield road by her hair has been fined, a court heard.

Jonathan Parker was spotted by officers, on Quaker Way, on September 8, but they were unable to establish if he punched her or not.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said Parker told officers he had pulled the woman across the road for her own safety.

Parker, 33, of Averton Square, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This is an assault on someone who you are in a relationship with. It’s not acceptable. The lady has, perhaps unwisely, forgiven you.”

He fined Parker £200, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

No restraining order was imposed because one was not requested.