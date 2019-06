Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to extricate one casualty after an RTC.

At around 11:28am today, crews from Alfreton Fire Station, Ilkeston Blue Watch and Eastwood Fire Station attended an RTC on Wilmot Street, Heanor.

Wilmot Street, Heanor

Firefighters stabilised the vehicle and used specialist cutting equipment to extricate one casualty who was passed into care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.