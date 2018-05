Firefighters and ambulance paramedics attended a road traffic collision and helped free a casualty.

The collision happened about 10.25am, on May 25, on Lowes Wong, at Southwell.

Nottinghamshire fire service issued a warning to other motorists of potential delays while they dealt with the collision.

Firefighters used a longboard, a first aid kit and tools to release a casualty from the wreckage.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the incident.