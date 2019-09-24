Firefighters issue warning to motorists after car gets stuck in flood water in Kimberley

Firefighters are warning motorists to take extra precautions after heavy rain caused flooding in Kimberley.

Crews from Eastwood attended Eastwood Road at around 11.30am today after a vehicle got stuck in flood water.

Photo - Eastwood Fire Station.

READ MORE: These are the 12 Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants in Nottinghamshire

In a post on Facebook they said: "The water looked shallow but was over 50cm deep in places. The crew used wading poles to make their way to the vehicle and then proceeded to push the car out due to the engine not working.

"The road outside Kimberley Caravan Centre is closed currently so please find an alternative route.

"Please can we remind all members of the public to consider the depth of the water before driving through it. There is lots of standing water due to the heavy rain."

Photo - Eastwood Fire Station.

READ MORE: Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 24