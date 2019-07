A cow had to be moo-ved to safety by firefighters after getting stuck in a river in Derbyshire.

Crews from Alfreton, Heanor and Eastwood herd the farm animal was in trouble and arrived at a river in Langley Mill just before 7am this morning (Tuesday, July 15).

Firefighters entered the river in dry suits and were able to guide the cow back to safety.

