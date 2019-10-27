Firefighters rescue eight people from cars stranded in floodwater

Firefighters are urging Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire residents to avoid driving into flood water after rescuing eight people.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service rescued three people from a vehicle stranded in flood water at Wilne Lane, Sawley, just after 1pm today.

A spokesman for the service said: "Please take care do not drive through flood water."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also rescued four people trapped in a vehicle in floodwater on Church Lane. Thurmpton.

And, a man "marooned on high ground off the River Trent.

A Nott Fire spokesman said: "Please take care and avoid entering floodwater."