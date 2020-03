The first person to die in the UK from coronavirus has been announced by a health trust this evening.

One patient with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said.

There have been 115 reported cases of coronavirus in the UK. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Up until this point, the only other UK national to die from the disease was a passenger on the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

There are currently 115 reported cases of coronavirus in Britain with the number rising dramatically in the last few days.