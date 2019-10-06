Flood warning in place as River Erewash rises

A flood warning has been issued for the River Erewash due to heavy rainfall.

River levels are rising at the Pinxton gauge and the risk of flooding has increased according to the Environment Agency, who say they are closely monitoring the situation.

Incident Response Staff from the agency are patrolling watercourses in the area.

The Environment Agency has warned that flooding of roads and farmland is possible this evening and tomorrow morning.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Pinxton, including the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast for this evening and the early hours of tomorrow morning, and the Environment Agency expect river levels to begin rising late this evening.

They advise resident to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers..