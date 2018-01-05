Flu hotspots revealed: Map shows areas in Nottinghamshire worst affected by flu as Aussie strain hits UK

A map showing flu hotspots across Nottinghamshire has been revealed.

The map, which includes the potentially deadly Aussie flu strain which has arrived in the UK, shows the areas with the worst outbreaks of the illness, according to users who upload reports themselves.

Updated every three minutes, the map indicates a gradient of no reports (blue) to "very high reports" (red) of all types of flu as reported by users.

Users upload reports themselves, and the data from the FluSurvey map is used by scientists at Public Health England and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

How does your area compare?

You can zoom in on your area by clicking here.

Public health officials have warned people who are eligible for a free flu vaccine to get it ‘without delay’.

People should recover from normal flu within a week or so, although some symptoms like a cough can last longer.

What is Australian Flu?

The H3N2 strain, which caused one of Australia's worst flu outbreaks last year, can lead to pneumonia and other life-threatening conditions.

Symptoms are similar to normal flu but are more severe.

If people continue to feel really ill after a week, it could indicate something more serious. T

To limit the spread of the virus, Public Health England suggests washing hands frequently, sneezing into tissues and discarding them and regularly cleaning often-used surfaces such as keyboards and phones.