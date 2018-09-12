Former Eastwood bank could be turned into a shop and takeaway

A former bank in Eastwood could be split in two and transformed into a takeaway and shop after planning permission was submitted to Broxtowe Borough Council.

The former Natwest Bank which stands on the corner of Nottingham Road and Victoria Street, stands over three floors.

However, new plans could see the ground floor divided into two separate business units.

In the application one section of the ground floor is designated for a “hot food takeaway” the other area is described as a “retail unit with office space”.

It has not been stated what kind of takeaway it will be.

There are also planned changes to the shop front of the building.

The plans state that there will be large shop windows added the property which will replace the four sash windows which face onto Nottingham Road.

The existing corner door looks set to be kept as access to the planned shop, however, a new door will be added off Nottingham Road as public access to the takeaway.

The application also sets out plans to turn the upstairs of the property into three self contained two-bed flats - one of which is over two floors.

The upstairs area was previously used as an office space.

Broxtowe Borough Council has said it is currently considering the application.