Four jailed for Eastwood attack thought they were ‘above the law’

Four men have been jailed for a combined total of 12 years and three months after attacking a man in Eastwood.

Christopher Cooper, 27, of Seymour Road, Eastwood, was jailed for four years and 11 months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Daniel Mark Wright, 31, of Princes Street, Eastwood, was locked up for two years and 10 months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Adam Rhodes, 29, of Cultivation Close, was handed a sentence of two years and three months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Louis Ross Clark, 28, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, was jailed for two years and three months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Nottingham Crown Court heard on Friday (9 March 2018) that the group attacked a 29-year-old man in Eastwood on 29 August 2017 after he’d ran away from them and hidden in a garden.

He was dragged from the garden before Cooper stabbed him in the shin with a knife. Wright then swung a machete at him which he blocked with his hand, causing a large cut, before the group made off.

The wounded victim went to his dad’s house where the group turned up shortly after.

Clark threatened the victim’s family and then grabbed the arm of a woman inside, pulling her away from the door. Wright approached the house carrying a machete.

The woman managed to get back inside before a window was smashed with a deck chair and the group left the scene.

The court was also told that, a short time after the incident, the man attacked by the group was summoned to meet them. When he arrived Cooper pointed a gun at him and threatening him and his family not to go to the police.

As a result of warrants being executed at Rhodes’ and Wright’s homes, on September 6, 2017, officers found a number of bladed weapons including two crossbows and several knives and machetes. The recovered weapons are to be destroyed.

Speaking after the group’s sentencing Detective Sergeant Rick Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cooper, Wright, Rhodes and Clark are dangerous men who use high levels of violence to intimidate and bully people.

“They had no regard for the victim, his family or the local community when they committed their act of violence.

“The gang thought they were above the law but, as their sentences show, no-one is above the law. We will not tolerate violent crime in Nottinghamshire and we’re committed to bringing offenders to justice.

“I hope the victims and the community of Eastwood take comfort in the fact that these criminals are now behind bars.”