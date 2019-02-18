Freezer and microwave stolen from the back garden of Nuthall house

A freezer and microwave have been stolen from the rear yard of a house in Nuthall.

It happened at around 5.45am on February 6, in Birch Avenue, Nuthall, and the suspect returned at 9.15am.

This was captured on CCTV.

The offender had a torch and wore a jacket with a hood attached to it.