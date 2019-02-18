Freezer and microwave stolen from the back garden of Nuthall house Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A freezer and microwave have been stolen from the rear yard of a house in Nuthall. It happened at around 5.45am on February 6, in Birch Avenue, Nuthall, and the suspect returned at 9.15am. Police logo This was captured on CCTV. The offender had a torch and wore a jacket with a hood attached to it. This is what the weather will be like today