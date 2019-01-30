Freezing fog and ice warning issued by Met Office for Nottinghamshire

A further weather warning for Nottinghamshire has been issued by the Met Office with freezing fog and ice set to cause problems tonight.

A yellow warning for fog and ice has just been issued for between 10pm tonight (Wednesday) and 11am on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a warning for freezing fog and ice in Nottinghamshire tonight

It states: "A very cold night is expected across England with areas of freezing fog forming and very poor visibility in places, perhaps below 100 m. Some icy conditions are also possible in association with the freezing fog."

The warning adds there is the possibility of slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible; a chance of delays or cancellations to flights; probably some ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A weather warning had been in force for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a further warning also in place for Thursday and Friday as snow and ice is once again set to cause disruption.

The warning for Thursday and Friday, which is in force from 1pm Thursday until 9pm on Friday, states there could be up to 10cm of snow in some parts.

It adds that "any single period of rain and snow is not expected to last more than 6 to 9 hours. Snow amounts will vary markedly across England and Wales with many places seeing very little accumulating snow. With cold air in place along with areas of rain and snow icy stretches are likely to form."