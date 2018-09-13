Get the kettle on for Macmillan this month

Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is fast approaching, so you’d better pop the kettle on, writes Stacey Smalley, fundraising manager for Macmillan in Nottinghamshire.

Bringing millions of people together for coffee and cake each September, Macmillan coffee mornings have become something of a British institution over the years.

The first one took place in 1990, when a handful of people came together for a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, and made a donation to Macmillan.

And while it has grown over the years – with some 200,000 people taking part last year – the idea remains as simple as ever.

With the number of people living with cancer constantly growing, support for this event has never been more important.

Cancer can affect every aspect of a person’s life, from their day-to-day living and relationships to their finances and mental health.

Macmillan is there to help people with cancer live life as fully as they can, but this relies on the generosity of the public.

Offering a broad range of cancer information and support services, including a free support line and a community of more than 7,700 healthcare professionals, Demand for Macmillan’s services is constantly growing, but the charity receives no Government funding.

Whether you host an event at home or at work, in the morning or evening, bake a showstopper or buy one of the limited edition M&S products, the money you raise will enable Macmillan to continue providing these vital services.

Approximately every £1,000 raised could pay for a Macmillan nurse for a week – helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.

This year’s coffee morning takes place on Friday, September 28 and it couldn’t be easier to get involved.

All you need to do is bring your community together and raise money for Macmillan.

Whoever you invite and whatever you serve, host your Macmillan coffee morning, your way.

With events taking place in homes, workplaces and community centres across the country, you can also find a local Macmillan coffee morning to attend, using the interactive map on the website.

Throughout this month, M&S will be selling a selection of limited-edition coffee morning products its food halls, including lots of cakes, biscuits and two exclusive mugs – with 10 per cent of proceeds going to Macmillan.

M&S cafes will also be donating five pence from every hot drink and slice of cake sold throughout September to Macmillan.