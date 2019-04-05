‘Grease is the word’ at Kimberley charity fundraiser

Hundreds of Dannies and Sandies have shown that ‘Grease is the word’ after they raised thousands for a doting Kimberley fundraiser, in memory of a young woman who died from cancer.

Attending a sing-along and dress-up event, themed on the 1978 classic, hundreds turned out to raise money for the Kimberley-based Emily Barker Tribute Fund, supporting research into bone cancer.

The charity was set up for its namesake, Emily Barker, a 22-year-old Kimberley girl who died from a rare form of bone cancer in 2015.

Her parents established the tribute fund to raise support, awareness and funds for Bone Cancer Research Trust, generating more than £50,000 since their efforts began.

In the family’s most recent fundraiser, they encouraged everyone they knew to dress up as their favourite character from hit classic Grease and show how creative they can be.

The event, which took place at the Scala Cinema in Ilkeston, featured microphones for singing, a best costume competition, raffles and tombolas, and all funds went towards the charity – with £3,522.15 raised by guests.

Emily’s parents, Janet, 59, and Steve, 64, who went as Sandy and Danny, organised the event and said it was “great fun” seeing everyone dressed up and singing along.

Janet also explained why the fundraiser was set up.

She said: “The event was amazing and it was great to see everyone dressed up, we had loads of pink ladies, so many Sandies and so many Dannies.

“It was a sell out event with the cinema packed to capacity, and we all had great fun singing and dancing in the aisles.

“On the night, we had microphones so people could sing the hits and also inflatable microphones for pictures, we had singing and dancing.

“It was a ticketed event so we had quite a lot of money raised from sales and then to raise more we held a tombola and a raffle and sold off some really good items.

“We initially started raising money when Emily died and people gave money rather than flowers and we ended up creating a tribute fund in her name.

“Emily was such an amazing girl with the world ahead of her, and it was devastating when she was diagnosed.

“The treatment she got was 30 years old and there was reducing amounts of research and support going into it.

“That’s why it’s vital that we continue to raise money to help other families and people who go through what Emily did.”

To find out more visit bcrt.org.uk/get-involved/tribute-funds/the-emily-barker-tribute-fund, or text BCRT EMILY to 70800 to donate £5 to the campaign.