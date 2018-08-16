Great A Level results for Hall Park Academy pupils

It’s been a morning of celebration at Hall Park Academy Sixth Form in Eastwood with students’ hard work paying off with some excellent A Level results, and 14 per cent of the year group achieving A*/A grades.

Particular highlights include Head Girl Hannah Crouch, achieving A* A* A, in PE, Sociology and Psychology. Hannah, who is heading off to Loughborough University to study Sport and Exercise Psychology said: “I found A Levels really enjoyable and my teachers always offered their time out of lessons to help with anything I was unsure of ”.

lHannah Crouch.

Daniel Millar achieved A* AAA in Maths, Physics, French and Further Mathematics and is now going on to study Physics at Manchester University.

Head of Sixth Form Barry Caldwell commented that changes to A Level and BTEC qualifications had left students more anxious than normal but they needn’t have worried as their hard work has been rewarded with some very well deserved results.