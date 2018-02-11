Have you seen missing Nottinghamshire man Anthony?

Have you seen 68 year old Anthony Larvin?

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing. He was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, February 3 in the West Bridgeford area.

Anthony is described as a white male, of slim build and is around 6ft 2ins tall.

He is described as having brown, receding hair. It is not known what he was last wearing.

If you have seen Anthony or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 291 of 10th February 2018.