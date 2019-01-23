Have your say on future of Kimberley brewery

A public meeting will take place for the public to air their views about plans to build 57 homes on the old Hardys and Hansons brewery site, off Hardy Street, in Kimberley.

An application for a mix of three and four-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced home has been submitted to the council for consideration.

The developers, Fairgrove Homes, will be invited, so residents can pitch their questions to them.

Darren Warner, chair of Save Our Brewery Site (SOBS) Conservation Group, said: “This meeting is to discuss the application, gather everyone’s views and establish what is happening.

“On a personal level, I am concerned about the number of trees to be pulled down, and would like the developer to replace the trees.”

The meeting will be held on January 28, at 7pm, at the Parish Hall, Kimberley.

The Kimberley Brewery was originally opened in 1832, and was sold to Greene King in 2006 and abandoned five years later.

READ MORE: New homes on Kimberley Brewery site given go-ahead

Steve Midgley, managing director of Fairgrove Homes, told Nottinghamshire Live: “We are making great progress at Hansons View on the site of the former Hardys and Hansons Kimberley Brewery and we are excited to see planning submitted for 57 new homes as part of phase 4 and 5 of the site.

"These new homes will compliment phases 1, 2 and 3 at Hansons View - which consist of a mix of detached and semi-detached properties, stylish townhouses and apartments - including converted duplex apartments and cottages.

READ MORE: Controversial Kimberley Brewery site plans approved

"Phase 1 saw the construction of 27 new homes on the north side of Hardy Street, with 31 homes following in phase 2 and 46 in phase 3 - the Old Brewery Yard - which will also house a small business centre.

"Despite the absence of affordable housing on this historic site, we have made substantial payments to the local council to contribute to affordable homes in other locations.