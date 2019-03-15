Hazardous response team and six ambulances sent to Nottinghamshire 'knife' altercation

East Midlands Ambulance Service sent a hazardous response team and six crewed ambulances to a 'serious altercation' in Nuthall.
A trio of men have been arrested after the 'serious altercation', which police say may have involved knives.
Although police believed at least seven men were taken to hospital, and EMAS spokeswoman confirmed it was in fact eight.
A spokeswoman for EMAS said: “We received a call at 11.11pm on March 14 to The Paddocks in Nuthall.
"We sent our hazardous area response team, two doctors in cars, a paramedic in a car, and six crewed ambulances to the scene.
"Five patients were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and a further three patients were taken to Royal Derby Hospital.”
It’s not currently believed that any of the injuries sustained are life-threatening.