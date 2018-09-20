Heavy rain and strong winds set for tonight

A yellow weather warning has been issued for tonight as strong winds and rain are set to hit the county.

Rain will start at around 12 noon today as Storm Ali continues to cross the country.

Storm Ali has hit the UK.

The average temperature will be 14C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There will be some drier intervals during the morning, although outbreaks of rain are also likely. These turning heavy and persistent through the afternoon, mainly across northern parts.

"Tonight will be windy, with rain spreading east overnight. A spell of heavier rain and strong blustery winds then likely shortly after midnight, before clearing to drier, but still windy conditions by dawn."