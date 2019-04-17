Here are the Nottinghamshire attractions opening for FREE for one day only

Almost 30 attractions in Nottinghamshire will do away with their entrance fees for one day only - offering a free day out for all the family.

Country parks, museums and stately homes are all set to welcome visitors for free, as part of BBC Radio Nottingham's Big Day Out.

The museum contains a collection of items dedicated to the mining industry and the social history surrounding the community of Bilsthorpe.' There are accurate models of the heavy machinery used in collieries, breathing apparatus, photographs etc - as well as a team of volunteers to show visitors round and explain the history. 'The museum is open from 10am to'4pm on the Big Day Out. You can also see copies of the Chad dating back to when it was first printed.

Attractions will be offering special tours, taster sessions or free admission on April 28, so gather the family, pack a picnic, and have a great day out!

Ancient limestone caves tell the story of life over 50,000 years ago, back in the last Ice Age.'Inside the visitor centre there is a museum, showcasing some of the most amazing ice age and stone age artefacts ever found. 'There is also an augmented reality sand box in the museum for little explorers. There's free entry to the main exhibition for the Big Day Out with'handling sessions of artefacts throughout the day, and also free behind-the scenes tours of the collections store which is jam-packed with bones.'These tours will take place throughout the day from 10.30am and will take approx. 20-30 mins. Booking is required on 01909 720378. ' All day parking is 3.

The Fire Museum houses vintage vehicles, uniforms and firefighting equipment from across the years. 'In addition, there will be outside demonstrations and activities on the Station yard, plus a tombola and refreshments available.' The East Midlands Branch of Fire Service Preservation Group (F.S.P.G.) will be bringing number of vintage Fire Appliances dating back to WW1. 'The Fire Museum is normally only open by appointment but will be open for free from 11am to 4pm.

Newstead Abbey is the ancestral home of the poet Lord Byron but was founded as a monastic house in the late 12th century. 'To this day the house retains much of its historic character'including medieval cloisters, Chapter House (now the Chapel) and a collection of medieval stone carvings and manuscripts. The house will be open from 12 noon - 4pm, with last entry and hour before closing. The caf will be open from 10am - 5pm. 'Admission to the house is free for the Big Day Out , but you must take a print out to secure entry. For more information call 0115 8763100.

The pumping station is Britain's finest Victorian Water Works and the only one in the Midlands to be preserved as a complete working water pumping station. It was built between 1882 and 1885, and was in continuous operation until 1969. Open 11am-4pm

Set in beautiful parkland, Rufford Abbey offers over 870 years of history, from its origins as a 12th century cistercian monastery to its period as a Jacobean era family home. 'There is plenty to explore; with walks through the native woodlands, a lake and gardens plus a range of attractions, activities and places to relax and eat.'For this years Big Day Out, Rufford will be'offering free wildlife workshops in their new woodland activity base.' Car park open 9am - 5pm, activities start at 11.30am until 3pm (normal car parking charge applies.)

Take a tour of the minster which dates back to 1108, and see the The Archbishop's Palace, including the magnificent State Chamber and gardens as well as free Minster Tower tours.ours of The Archbishop's Palace, State Chamber and gardens run from 11am - 3pm and you just need to turn up at The Archbishop's Palace at any time where you'll be met by one of the friendly guides.'Minster Tower tours will run at 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm and last for an hour.'Booking is essential and can be done by emailing events@southwellminster.org.uk specifying the number of your party and which tour slot you would like (12pm, 1pm or 2pm).

The Breach House is a re-creation of a former pit-house built in the second half of the 19th century, and was used as the setting for the early part of D H Lawrence's 1913 novel 'Sons and Lovers'.' The Lawrence family lived here from 1887-1891 after they left Victoria Street (now the Birthplace Museum). 'There are plans for its refurbishment (whilst still retaining its original features) as a Centre for the Arts, Industry and Education, including accommodation for scholars and lovers of Lawrence.'On April 28, as part of the Big Day Out the house and garden will be open from 11-3pm for free guided tours. Hot drinks and light refreshments available.