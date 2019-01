Eat, drink and make merry at one of the many festivals in Nottinghamshire.

From savouring a pint of real ale to feasting on a banquet of opera, from rocking out to the best bands to immersing yourself in nature, there's plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Dot To Dot Festival takes place in various venues across Nottingham on May 26 and also in Manchester and Bristol. It features the hottest talent and emerging artists. Previous contributors have included The 1975, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Ed Sheeran. Go to www.dottodotfestiva.co.uk

Flossie Malavialle, Sunjay and Ranagri are among the artists playing at Southwell Festival from June 6 to 9. To find out more about the folk music and dance weekend at Southwell Racecourse go to www.festivalforall.com

Stormzy and Craig David are among the artists who have played at Detonate Festival. Big names for this year's festival have yet to be announced but make a date to be at Colwick Country Park, Nottingham, on June 8. For more details, go to www.detonate1.co.uk

The Hucknall Byron Festival celebrates the life of poet Lord Bryon in various venues in and around the town. This year's festival runs from July 5 to 7. Go to www.newsteadabbeybyronsociety.org

Expect a raft of international stars when the 11th Splendour Festival hits Nottingham's Wollaton Park on July 20. For details, go to www.splendourfestival.com

Families aiming for a great week of fun should set their sights on the Robin Hood Festival at Sherwood Forest Country Park, Edwinstowe, Mansfield. The 35th festival runs from August 5 to 11. Go to www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk

Indie-rock bands, singer-songwriters and DJs will be performing at Chapel Farm, Nottingham, on August 10. Go to www.fatsuma.com

Have a great big family adventure at the Gloworm Festival which returns to Thoresby Park, near Mansfield, from August 17 to 18. Go to www.festicket.com

Tribute bands will be playing the hits of Blondie, U2 and Foo Fighters among others at The Big Fake Festival in Thoresby Park from August 30 to September 1. For tickets, go to www.fakesfestivals.co.uk