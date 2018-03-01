History society is still going strong

Kimberley History Society has been going since 1989.

Group chairman Roy Plumb and secretary Steve Arundel have been members since the day it started up.

The society has eight talks a year between April and November.

Mr Arundel, who has been secretary for 18 years, said: “We’ve had David Amos coming to talk to us about coal mining, we’ve had a a talk on Roman Derbyshire lately and one on the Pentrich Revolution. Last month we had a talk about some Victorian murder stories.”

Chairman Mr Plumb will give a talk about the railways of Kimberley during the coming months, and David Amos is back by popular demand to give a talk entitled Ballots, Black Legs and Bedlam, which will be all about the mining strike in 1984 and 85.

Other talks for the Autumn include one about Great War art and another about women suffrogettets in Nottinghamshire.

The society secretary said back in the late 80s and early 90s when the group formed, things were quite different.

“There was a initially a very big interest because it was before the internet when people could not do the research like they can now.

“Now we are in a different world. If someone wants to look into something they just tap it into Google.

“We are lucky to still have the society really where people will still come out and pay a small fee to come and listen to a speaker.”

The group started out meeting at the Queen’s Head pub, before moving onto the Baptist Church.

In more recent days they moved to the community room at the Kimberley School.

“It’s a varied look back on local history with a mix of national history in there too. We’ve also had one or two trips out in the summer to the trolleybus museum for example.”

The Kimbeley History Society has been successful in applying for grants for various projects.

Mr Arundel said: “One of our members bought some Soviet era Cold War maps of Nottinghamshire. He got a grant to pay the cost of the maps and to mount the exhibitions around the county.”

Ten years ago the group acquired a grant to restore a 150 year old map of the parish.

“It was a huge map the size of a small carpet of the Greasley parish which included Kimberley back then,” said Mr Arundel.

“It was on linen parchment and the grant paid for us to restore it. We had some CDs made as well so people could buy them.”

Kimberley historian Dave Nunn, is working to track down the name of every person killed in Nottinghamshire during World War One.

Mr Arundel said: “He is trying to get a definitive list of everybody killed in the war. There a lot of names missing on various memorials. He has got a team of people tracking down these places and finding every memorial they can get hold of. He wants to get it all finished by November for the centenary Remembrance, and he will publish everything online.”

Chairman of the group Roy Plumb has had an avid interest in history, particularly local history, all his life.

Mr Plumb, who is born and bred in Kimberley, said: “It’s nice that as a group we all have an interest in history an the local heritage.

“I have always had an interest in talking to older people about what happened before me. I just wish I would have spoken to even more people and asked more questions when I was much younger.”

Mr Plumb’s dad, Arthur Plumb, wrote the seven volumes of Kimberley: In old picture postcards, which can be found in the local library.

Three years ago the society also successfully applied for the town’s Chapel on the Hill to become a grade II listed building and in the late 80s they fundraised for the stained glass window at the back of Kimberley Parish Hall.

The window came from a Victorian villa in Kimberley and is said to represent the four stages of man.

Mr Arundel lives at Hilltop and used to be a borough councillor for Kimberley.