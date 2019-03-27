Homeless man bent cop car door after arrest in Mansfield

A homeless man lashed out with his feet and bent a police car door after he was arrested in Mansfield, a court heard.

Daniel Chester was arrested on Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, on March 26, because he failed to attend court, four days earlier.

Magistrates heard he tested positive for Class A drugs, on December 18, and missed an assessment with drugs workers in Worksop, set for December 20.

“He was kicking out and becoming violent and aggressive,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

“He caused the door to bend outwards. He had to be physically restrained while the police “blue-lighted it” back to custody.”

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said Chester was “quite clearly unwell” and asked for the window to be lowered, so he could get fresh air.

“They said they wouldn’t,” she said. “He had a panic attack. He accepts kicking the window.”

Ms Davidson said Chester missed the drugs assessment because he had been in Tuxford, detoxing from illicit substances, and is currently being prescribed Methadone.

Chester, 40, admitted criminal damage, failing to surrender and missing the appointment, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £120 for the damage and £140 for the breaches, plus £85 court costs and a £30 govenment surcharge, which will be deducted from his benefits.

