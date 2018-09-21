Homeless man praised by Mansfield magistrates for beating heroin habit

A homeless man who was found rolling a “mamba” joint in a Mansfield photo-booth was congratulated by magistrates for beating his heroin addiction.

Dale Wallington was thrown out of the Four Seasons shopping centre by security guards after the discovery, at 10am, on March 8, and later tracked down to Mansfield library where a small amount of the synthetic drug was found on him by police.

Andrew Cash, mitigating, said: “He was formerly a heroin addict. Since he managed to get away from that drug his offending has fallen off a cliff - and that’s to his very great credit.”

The 39-year-old admitted possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates congratulated him on getting away from heroin, before fining him £80, and ordering him to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.