Hucknall man who attacked woman set to be sentenced

A Hucknall man who attacked a woman before going on a shoplifting spree for booze and food is set to be sentenced at crown court.

Callum Baxter, 27, of Chatsworth Drive, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and one count of theft when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham, on November 23.

The court heard that he attacked the woman at an address on the Sidings, in Kimberley, where he also damaged a door, on October 13.

And he stole groceries, razor blades and a bottle of wine from the Co-Op on Watnall Road, Hucknall, on October 24.

He came before magistrates again on January 1, when he indicated a plea of guilt to four counts of theft, and breaching a criminal behaviour order,

On December 22, he stole £96 of food from the Co-op, in Annesley Woodhouse, and £80 of food from the Co-op in Kimberley.

On December 28 and 30, he stole bottles of alcohol from Peppers Convenience Store, on Watnall Road, Hucknall, which he is banned from entering.

He was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on January 22.