Hucknall man who flouted court order is locked up

A Hucknall man who threatened to “come and get” his ex-partner over the phone has been locked up because he breached bail conditions.

Daniel Habera was forbidden from contacting the woman before a trial, set for May 13, in which he is accused of assault and criminal damage.

But he phoned the woman at around 10.45pm on March 7, and threatened her, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The charges relate to an incident which is said to have happened at Institute Street, Sutton, on February 11, which he denied on February 13.

Habera, 31, of Lime Tree Road, denied the bail breach, but was found to have committed it by magistrates in Mansfield, on Friday.

Mark Stocks, for Habera, said: “He has no convictions at all for offences of violence. They are all for dishonesty and possession of cannabis.

“There is no history of him being violent or threatening people.”

Magistrates remanded him in custody until March 12, for an interim hearing, because there are “substantial grounds to believe he will commit and offence likely to cause mental or physical harm.”