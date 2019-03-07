Hucknall mugging victim was third in eight days

An elderly Hucknall woman who was threatened with a screwdriver and robbed in broad daylight is the third victim of mugging in eight days.

72-year-old June Stirland was approached by two young men in the car park outside B&M Bargains, on Chapel Street, at 10am, on Tuesday, February 26.

While one of the muggers threatened her with a screwdriver, the other went straight to the pocket of her shopping trolley and took a purse containing £200 in cash.

The screwdriver was dumped in a bin on Yorke Street.

Mrs Stirland’s granddaughter, Abigail Hodson, told the Dispatch the ordeal left her “mamma” very shaken.

“The next day she was walking to Aldi at 9am and she felt like she someone was following her,” she said.

“She says she won’t go back to B&M for a long time. She has lived in Hucknall all her life and to be made to feel like this is disgusting.”

Abigail, who runs a mobile hairdressing business, said she thinks the culprits are local, and kept a watch on her grandmother while she visited the bank.

She says she is frustrated by the police’s response, and says she was not given a crime reference number.

“I understand they have had cuts but I would look into the CCTV of all the businesses on the High Street. Obviously, I want them caught.”

Meanwhile a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with two street robberies in Hucknall, and has been released under investigation.

A 72-year-old woman was approached by a man in Orchard Street, at about 10am on Tuesday, March 5, who forced a carrier bag from her hands. He ran off with the bag which contained her purse and bank cards.

At about 1.15pm on the same day, a 73-year-old woman was pushed from behind before having her purse stolen from her handbag during an incident in Brook Street.

Both victims were unhurt but were shaken up by the incidents.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or has any information that could help officers with their enquiries is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 409 of 5 March 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.