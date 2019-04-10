'I acted in self-defence' says woman accused of murdering Nottinghamshire grandmother

A woman accused of murdering Nottinghamshire grandmother Caroline Fisher today (Wednesday, April 10) told a jury that she acted in self defence after being attacked outside a seaside bar.

Hayley Fletcher, giving evidence to the jury at Lincoln Crown Court , said that she was repeatedly struck over the head with a beer glass and was petrified when violence erupted outside the Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells.

The prosecution say that violence began inside the bar when Leon Wadsworth , who was one of a group on hilday with Fletcher, head butted Michael Wilcox on the dance floor knocking him unconscious.

Later outside the club he is alleged to have been confronted about his behaviour and reacted by punching Ms Fisher causing her to fall to the ground. She was then allegedly kicked twice to the head by Hayley Fletcher.

Ms Fisher, 52, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was pronounced dead within hours.

In evidence Fletcher told the jury she went outside the bar to calm down Wadsworth as he had been involved in an argument with his partner Lacy Lee.

"I'd gone outside to diffuse the situation between Lacy and Leon. It wasn't my intention to cause any trouble outside."

Fletcher said that when she was outside she heard a woman say 'It's her there".

"All I remember from that is my head being down. I was pulled down by the hair. At the time I thought it was the lady [Caroline Fisher]. It was an unprovoked attack on myself.

"I received some sharp blows to the side of my head - about four maybe. There was nothing I could do.

I didn't know what I was hit with. I knew it was something hard . I thought it was a bottle or a glass. I was petrified.

"When I managed to break free I felt very disorientated. When I was being hit I felt she wanted to kill me.

"I didn't really have time to make sense of what was going on but I saw the lady who attacked me trying to get back off the floor. I thought she was going to attack me further.

"I defended myself. I kicked the lady. I didn't think I connected the first time. Thats why I kicked again.

"I wanted to defend myself. I didn't want to cause any harm. I just wanted to stun the lady."

The prosecution has shown the jury mobile phone footage taken by a holidaymaker which they say shows the fatal blows being delivered.

Leon Wadsworth ,31, of Milnrow Road, Sheffield, and Hayley Fletcher ,31, of Paper Mill Road, Sheffield, each deny the murder of Caroline Fisher on 21 July 2018. The jury has been told that Wadsworth has admitted causing actual bodily harm to Michael Wilcox.

The trial continues.