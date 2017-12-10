Ice warning for Nottinghamshire

Ice is expected to form over night tonight (Sunday, December 10) and a warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Tomorrow (Monday, December 11) temperatures are expected to drop as low as -3 °C.

The Met Office has said: "Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there will probably be some icy patches on untreated roads and cycle paths.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer and more difficult journeys."

There is an ice warning until noon tomorrow (Monday, December 11).