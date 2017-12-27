Improvements in reading and maths

The headteacher at Greasley Beauvale Primary School said she felt ‘proud’ after government figures revealed results for reading and maths in Nottinghamshire had improved.

Results for reading and maths for Nottinghamshire pupils at the end of primary school show an improvement from 2016, according to the government figures.

The Department for Education data reveals tests and teacher assessments for 11-year-olds across all 152 English local authority areas and individual schools performed in their SAT tests last summer.

Pupils are now in line or above with national figures for reading, writing and Maths.

Greasley Beauvale headteacher Michelle Bates said: “I am incredibly pleased to find out that the results for reading, writing and maths are on the increase across Nottinghamshire.

“I feel proud of the teachers, who I work with, and I know that these results are often down to hard work and energy within the classroom.

“I also believe that this is down to teachers working tirelessly to understand new systems and assessments procedures.

“Teachers have worked very hard over the last two years to adapt to change, and a new curriculum, and I think the results reflect this.”

Philip Owen is a Nuthall councillor and Nottinghamshire County Council’s committee chairman for children and young people’s services.

He said: “It’s very encouraging to see that results for reading, writing and Maths combined – the Government’s key performance indicator at the end of primary school - are in line with the national picture.

“In the past year, pupils have also closed the gap in terms of the percentage achieving the ‘expected’ standard in reading – up nearly 7 per cent to 72 per cent - this is very pleasing.

“It is also very encouraging given that expectations for 11-year-olds were only raised two years ago through the introduction of a more challenging curriculum.”

Pupils are expected to reach the expected standard in reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling; maths; and writing at the end of primary school. And this year, Nottinghamshire pupils’ results were up on 2016 for each individual subject.

“These results mean most children in Nottinghamshire will have started their secondary education in September with strong basic skills allowing them to continue to achieve well”, added Coun Owen.

“The outcomes also reflect the hard work and dedication of head teachers, teachers and the wider school communities, including families, in ensuring that schools in Nottinghamshire continue to deliver high quality education which has resulted in these positive results.”

“Pupils should be proud of their performance at the higher standard with improvements witnessed in reading and Maths.

“However, this remains an area of challenge for our schools as these are slightly below national figures.

“It is our ambition that achievements at the end of Key Stage 2 will continue to improve across the board.”

When compared with the county’s statistical neighbours, Nottinghamshire is placed fourth out of 11 other local authorities in the combined measure of reading, writing and maths at the expected standard.

This means that Nottinghamshire has maintained its ranking against statistical neighbours since 2016 and is in the top half of local authorities nationally.

More than 90% of Nottinghamshire schools are ranked as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted as a result of the inspections which took place at 23 schools across the county last term.

This sees the county remain above the national average for all schools and primary and secondary schools individually and well above the overall picture for the East Midlands.

Ms Bates said: “I am incredibly delighted to hear that 90 peer cent of our schools in Nottinghamshire have been graded as good to outstanding – great news for the local authority.”